The topic of airline food has long been the most discussed among travellers. Sometimes you have to spend a lot of time on a plane, so it is very important to eat high-quality and satisfying food.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Which airline serves delicious food

According to the YouGov survey, Emirates offers the best snacks and drinks and the best in-flight meals. More than 84% of passengers gave a positive rating to the airline's snacks and drinks, and another 85% to its cuisine.

Qatar Airways, which topped the ranking last year, is second in the list this year. About 83% of passengers positively evaluated its snacks, and another 82% are satisfied with the in-flight meals. Virgin Atlantic rounds out the top three. About 74% of passengers like the drinks and snacks on board, and another 73% are satisfied with the lunches and dinners on the plane.

Top 9 airlines with the best cuisine:

1. Emirates

2. Qatar Airways

3. Virgin Atlantic

4. British Airways

5. Jet2.com

6. TUI Airways

7. easyJet

8. Wizz Air

9. Ryanair

