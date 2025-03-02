Airports rating — Christchurch voted best airport by travelers

Passangers at the airport. Photo: Pexels

Uncomfortable conditions at the airport and long lines of tourists can ruin a vacation. Recently, discovercars.com conducted a study to find out which airports in the world are most popular with tourists.

This was reported by Express.

Which airport topped the rankings

A total of 3500 reviews by travelers were analyzed, and Christchurch Airport in New Zealand received the most positive feedback.

Christchurch scored an impressive 9.21 points out of ten. Travelers liked the excellent customer service and easy navigation at the airport.

Passangers at the airport. Photo: Pexels

Full airport rankings:

Christchurch, New Zealand (9.21)

Queenstown, New Zealand (9.18)

Madiera, Portugal (9.07)

Lanzarote, Spain (8.91)

Fuerteventura, Spain (8.89)

Athens, Greece (8.88)

Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain (8.69)

Malaga, Spain (8.61)

Milan Malpensa, Italy (8.54)

Auckland, New Zealand (8.49)

Bari, Italy (8.48)

Porto, Portugal (8.47)

Mauritius (8.33)

Lisbon, Portugal (8.32)

Tenerife South, Tenerife, Spain, and Catania–Fontanarossa, Italy (8.28)

Rome Fiumicino, Italy (8.24)

Bergamo, Italy (8.10)

Marrakech, Morroco (7.58)

Earlier, we wrote a guide on what not to wear for a flight, and destinations you better avoid visiting in 2025.