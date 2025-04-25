The dirtiest items in a hotel room

A maid is cleaning the bed in a room. Photo: Freepik

The security expert has revealed the five dirtiest places in hotels. To avoid spoiling your holiday, it is better to listen to valuable advice.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

Advertisement

Bedspreads and pillows

Unlike sheets, which are washed after each guest, bedspreads and pillows are very rarely cleaned. These items accumulate a lot of germs. Experts recommend removing them from the bed upon arrival and using a disinfectant spray for the fabric.

Telephones and TV remotes

They are most commonly used in hotels. They are rarely disinfected, and therefore many harmful bacteria, viruses, and even E. coli collect on their surface. This seemingly simple item can ruin your holiday and your health.

Bath

Showerheads, shower curtains, bathtubs, and sinks accumulate a huge amount of dangerous bacteria. Cleaners wipe the surfaces with a single cloth, which only spreads the dirt. To reduce the risk of infection, wipe down bathroom surfaces with disinfectant wipes and rinse the bathtub and shower with detergent.

Bathroom. Photo: Freepik

Coffee makers and glassware

Coffee oil residues and the humid, warm environment inside the machine create an ideal breeding ground for germs, mould, and yeast. Cleaners also rarely wash the glasses properly. To be on the safe side, bring your own travel cup and buy your coffee from a trusted coffee shop.

As a reminder, we told you why tourists are fined in one of the most popular national parks in Italy. We also wrote that Norway may introduce a tourist tax this summer.