Ways to overcome jet lag after a long flight — Tips for travelers

Changing time zones can cause sleep problems and ruin your trip. However, some tricks will make you feel better and help you get back on track.

Choose an arrival time in the morning

The best way to deal with jet lag is to find a flight that takes you to your destination as early as possible and try to stay awake all day after arrival. This method will help you adapt to the new time zone and reset your circadian rhythm as soon as possible.

Drink water

Try to get some sleep on the plane. After you check into your hotel, resist the urge to take a nap and avoid caffeine and alcohol. Drink plenty of water, as jet lag is very dehydrating.

Morning workout

It's important to stick to your sleep schedule from the first day of travel and jet lag. To invigorate your body, do a short workout in the morning. Physical activity will help you feel better.

Donwload Timeshifter app

The app is based on knowledge of the body's circadian rhythms. The app creates a sleep and light schedule for you to follow to minimize jet lag.

Plan an activity for the first day

Interesting plans for the first day will motivate you not to sleep in bed all day. Go on an educational tour, take a walk in the mountains, or spend time at an amusement park.

