iPhone 17 Air may get an even smaller battery than Galaxy S25 Edge — new leak

The iPhone 17 Air mock-up in the hands. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple is once again making sacrifices for the sake of design. The thin body of the iPhone 17 Air may cost users even worse battery life than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Android Authority writes about it.

What kind of battery capacity will the iPhone 17 Air get?

After Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge failed to meet fans' expectations, in particular due to a battery with a capacity of only 3900 mAh, a new leak about Apple's competitor, the iPhone 17 Air, has appeared online. And it seems that the battery life of the new product may become even worse.

According to a source in the supply chain, published on the Naver platform, the iPhone 17 Air will have an incredibly thin body, only 5.5 mm. This is even less than the Galaxy S25 Edge with its 5.8 mm. But this "slimness" is likely to hit the battery capacity: it is expected to be only 2800 mAh. For comparison, the already criticised Samsung battery is more than 1000 mAh larger.

Apple is likely to try to compensate for this by using denser battery technology, which theoretically allows for a 15-20% increase in capacity. In addition, the company is expected to offer special branded cases with additional batteries. Rumors are also circulating about the development of a new charge-saving function controlled by AI.

The device weighs 145 grams, which makes it not only thinner but also lighter than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which weighs 163 grams.

Despite its impressive appearance, Apple's new product may cause concern among users who expect not only style but also durability from a smartphone.

