Your browser will become a phone — WhatsApp is preparing to support calls in the web version

The WhatsApp logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp is developing the ability to make voice and video calls directly from the browser, bringing the functionality of the web version to the same level as its Windows and macOS apps. After the update, users will no longer have to switch between platforms to keep in touch on any device.

It was reported by WABetaInfo.

Everything we know about the new functionality

According to WABetaInfo, the new Voice and Video Calling option is still at the internal testing stage. It's already been spotted in the WhatsApp Web beta, so it's expected that a universal call button will appear at the top of chats in a future release. In personal chats, it displays a voice call icon and offers a choice between voice and video calls, while in group conversations, it offers a video call by default with the option to switch to voice.

New call feature in the web version of the WhatsApp. Photo: WABetaInfo

Previously, calls remained the prerogative of WhatsApp's mobile apps and desktop clients, requiring separate software installation. The introduction of the same feature in the browser is a significant step towards a unified experience: after the update is launched, users will be able to make calls directly in Chrome, Safari, or Edge while at work, at home, or on the go, without having to install the app on their computer.

The messenger team describes the innovation as part of its "platform equality" strategy to ensure full communication regardless of the device. Given the popularity of remote work and online collaboration, universal access to video and voice calls is becoming critical, and the web version, which was previously limited to messaging and media, will finally gain parity with mobile and desktop solutions.

The details of the implementation are still being finalised, but we expect the same simple interface: receiving incoming calls, the ability to switch between video and voice during a call, and a separate menu item in the sidebar. If a user does not see the new feature after the update, it means that it has not yet been activated for their account — the development is still ongoing.

