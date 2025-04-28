WhatsApp added a Meta AI button — why users want to uninstall the app because of it

WhatsApp Messenger on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp is irritating its audience again — this time with the intrusive Meta AI button, which many users have already called an "affront" to the app. "Absurd" and "ugly" are the words used by outraged commenters on Reddit to describe the new blue-pink-green circle in the lower right corner of the WhatsApp screen. Clicking on it brings up the Meta AI chatbot, which is happy to answer almost any question except one: how to remove the button itself.

The Sun writes about it.

Why AI in WhatsApp is not a useful feature but an unnecessary burden

Meta assured the BBC that the feature is "entirely voluntary" but cannot be hidden. And while the company backed down last year after criticism over the "who's online now" indicator in groups, this time the AI is being rolled out with no real option to opt out.

Users say WhatsApp's strength lies in its simplicity and inclusivity. It's where family photos are stored, meetings are coordinated, and geodata is sent urgently. However, with the new feature, the messenger is slowly turning into its big brother, Facebook, with its statuses and communities that have long had their own platforms.

Some of them are ready to uninstall the app if the management does not revise the course.

"We think giving people these options is a good thing and we're always listening to feedback from our users," the WhatsApp representative stated in his comment to the BBC.

The most discussed tech topics of the day included the Meta AI scandal, which allegedly sends explicit messages even to children's accounts, warnings about "shadowy" attackers in chats trying to steal money, and tips on how to protect your privacy from new developer experiments. One thing is clear: the unconditional love for WhatsApp may quickly disappear if the "extra bells and whistles" continue to appear without the ability to turn them off.

As a reminder, WhatsApp has the new setting that allows you to prevent your conversations from being displayed outside the app. Activating the "Advanced Chat Privacy" option will restrict others from exporting your chat history.

We also wrote that owners of some old iPhone models will lose access to WhatsApp starting from May 5. With the next update, the messenger will only be able to accept devices with iOS 15.1 or later.