WhatsApp blocks export of chats — new data protection feature

The WhatsApp app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

The WhatsApp Messenger has begun rolling out the "Advanced Chat Privacy" setting, designed to prevent conversations from being leaked outside the app. After activating the option, users can prevent others from exporting chat history, as well as automatically saving photos and videos to the local storage of their smartphones.

The Verge writes about it.

How does the new WhatsApp feature work?

By default, WhatsApp copies all media files from a conversation to your device and allows you to export the conversation (with or without media) to a message, email, or note. Enabling "Advanced Privacy" blocks this in both group and private chats, while restricting the ability to send messages for Meta AI queries or image generation in a conversation.

The new WhatsApp feature that prohibits exporting messages to participants in a conversation. Photo: WhatsApp

As WhatsApp spokesperson Zadeh Alsawah told The Verge, the innovation does not prevent you from taking screenshots of messages or manually saving media. The company emphasizes that this is only the "first version" of the tool, and additional levels of protection are planned in the future.

"We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature," it is said in WhatsApp's announcement.

The feature was first noticed by WABetaInfo, and now it is available in the latest version of the app. You can enable the option in the chat menu by selecting the "Advanced Chat Privacy" item.

