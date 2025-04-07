WhatsApp is testing new call features — What is new

WhatsApp icon on a screen. Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp has released a new beta version for Android. Developers are introducing updated features for calls to make voice and video calls more convenient.

This was reported by WABetaInfo.

Advertisement

What innovations will appear in WhatsApp

The new beta version 2.25.10.16 brings several important additions to WhatsApp. Although these features are currently only available to some beta testers, they will be made available to other users in the coming weeks.

Mute the microphone for an incoming call

Now, when you receive an incoming voice call, you can press an additional button between Reject and Answer to accept the call with the microphone already muted. This is useful if the user cannot speak right away but wants to join the conversation.

Turn off camera before taking a video call

For video calls, you can turn off the camera before you pick up the phone. This ensures privacy, especially when the call comes from an unfamiliar number or the user simply doesn't want to turn on the video right away.

Emoji reactions during a call

Now you can leave instant emoji reactions during video calls. They appear on the screen without interrupting the conversation and are great for group video conferencing or casual calls.

New features in the new beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Photo: WABetaInfo

"Together, these three features significantly improve the calling experience on WhatsApp, making both voice and video calls more user-friendly and adaptable to different situations. The ability to mute an incoming call provides greater flexibility in managing the microphone from the notification, while the option to disable video before answering enhances privacy and comfort. Meanwhile, emoji reactions add a fun and expressive way to interact, making conversations livelier and more engaging," WABetaInfo writes.

According to the developers, in the coming months, most users will be able to take advantage of these innovations. Those who want to try the update earlier should join the beta testing program.

As a reminder, Android smartphones have the feature that allows you to record the screen. In the new version of the operating system, developers allowed users to record what is happening on an external monitor.

We also wrote that Google updated the Find My Device feature. Now users can see not only their Android devices but also the geolocation of friends and family members.