New WhatsApp features — users will be able to create their own sticker packs

The WhatsApp logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp has released the update that transforms the process of working with stickers. Users can now create and edit entire sets without leaving the chat.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

WhatsApp users will be able to create sticker packs

Previously, the messenger allowed you to create individual custom stickers, but when you accumulated a lot of them, it became inconvenient to find the right ones. The new tool helps to group images into thematic folders and send the entire set in a few taps. A WhatsApp spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the feature is suitable for a collection of funny selfies of friends and photos of your favourite dog: now you can create and share a personalised pack without any third-party apps.

In addition to stickers, the company has recently added an indicator of the number of online participants in group chats, the ability to scan and send documents, and the option to set WhatsApp as the default app for calls and messages on iPhone.

To try out the new features, all you need to do is install the latest version of the app.

As a reminder, people are used to using their phones primarily for communication, unaware of how many additional and useful features remain unused. Messengers such as WhatsApp are used to communicate, and it has features that will make daily interaction with a smartphone more comfortable.

We also wrote that WhatsApp developers have released the new beta version of the messenger for Android. Users will get new call features that will make regular and video calls more convenient.