3 useful WhatsApp features that will make your life easier

Most people use their phones primarily for communication, without realizing how many additional features they have unused. These features can save you a lot of time and make your daily interaction with your smartphone more enjoyable. Most people use instant messengers like WhatsApp.

iTechua writes about three interesting features in WhatsApp that are often overlooked by users.

Text formatting

Many people use underlining, bolding, or italics to draw attention to important parts of messages. In WhatsApp, you can use these techniques as well:

Bold text — add asterisks (*) on both sides of the word;

— add asterisks (*) on both sides of the word; Italic text — place underscores (_) on both sides;

— place underscores (_) on both sides; Strikethrough text — use tildes (~) on both sides.

You can also combine these symbols, for example, to bold a piece of text and strike it through.

Personalized avatar

Like other messengers, WhatsApp allows you to create your own avatar. This gives your profile a personal touch and helps you express yourself:

Go to the Settings section of the messenger;

Select the "Avatar" section;

Create your image manually or based on a selfie, choosing different styles and elements.

Voice typing

If you prefer to speak your message out loud instead of typing it in, use voice dialing:

In an open chat, click on the microphone icon;

Speak the text, using punctuation if necessary;

Before sending the message, double-check the dictated text to make sure there are no inaccuracies.

