WhatsApp will no longer work on these iPhones — which models will lose support

A smartphone with the WhatsApp application on the screen in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp users should mark May 5 in their calendars: on this day, the Messenger is to stop working on several older iPhone models. After the next update, the service will only accept devices with iOS 15.1 or later, so some users will be left out of support and will no longer be able to send or receive messages.

The Sun writes about it.

Advertisement

Which iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp

The company explains that it regularly reviews the list of compatible operating systems, abandoning those that have the smallest share of users and do not receive up-to-date security patches. Older smartphones — iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus — have not received major updates from Apple for many years, so the security risks on them are only growing.

Currently, WhatsApp works on any iPhone with iOS 12 and later, but from 5 May, the messenger will only run on iOS 15.1 and later. This change will affect a small but still noticeable percentage of users: more than a decade after the release of the first of the three, the iPhone 5s, it is still active among some Apple fans.

After WhatsApp is disabled, owners of the above models will not only lose access to new features, but also to security patches that deter hackers. Other popular apps, such as Spotify and Instagram, are also gradually withdrawing support for these devices.

WhatsApp assures that in the run-up to the transition, it will send several reminders in the app to update iOS or switch to a newer smartphone. If the update is not possible, users will have to think about upgrading to continue to stay connected and use the latest features of the messenger.

As a reminder, WhatsApp has released the update that significantly improves the sticker experience. Users are now able to create and edit entire sets without leaving the chat.

We also wrote that people are used to using smartphones exclusively as a way to communicate, unaware of additional features. Most people use messengers such as WhatsApp to communicate, where some features can significantly save your time and improve your daily interaction with the device.