Smart TVs can spy on you through HDMI — what feature allows this?

Smart TVs can collect viewing data, even when content is delivered via HDMI from a laptop or gaming console. They use automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, which links your viewing habits to your profile.

How does ACR transform viewing into data for recommendations and advertising?

At first glance, HDMI problems are usually associated with cables rather than ports. However, in smart TVs, the HDMI connection can become part of the data collection mechanism. ACR uses the connection between the TV, cable, and external device to record the media you consume.

The purpose of this data collection is monetization. Viewing data helps the TV select content "for you" more effectively and allows marketers to show targeted ads based on your interests, increasing the likelihood that you will buy a product or service. At the same time, the general rule of the internet applies: Once data is "out there," it's difficult to regain full control over it.

If you are uncomfortable with this form of observation through ACR, there are still ways to exert influence.

The most radical option is to switch to a "non-smart" TV without an internet connection because without network access, data transmission does not occur. However, these models have fewer functions and are becoming scarce, so finding one may require time and money.

If you want to keep the smart functions, the key to protection is adjusting the privacy settings. Most major brands allow you to disable data collection in the privacy menu in some form or another. For example, Google does not collect data through ACR; however, TVs that collect data usually offer the option to opt out after completing the initial setup.

The problem is that, unlike with apps that "pull" data, it is much harder to understand what data is collected and when with ACR on a TV. Therefore, familiarize yourself with your model's privacy policy and available privacy settings in advance to minimize the amount of information collected.

