LG launched the Flex service for renting electronics — what is it and is it profitable?

The LG logo is displayed on the company's television stand. Photo: Reuters

The British branch of LG launched the LG Flex service, which allows users to rent the device for a monthly fee instead of buying it outright. Such a subscription is often pricier in the long term, so it is most suitable for those who need the device temporarily or who frequently update their technology.

Ars Technica writes about this.

Advertisement

What does LG Flex offer, and who might benefit from it?

LG Flex operates as a rental service for consumer electronics, requiring a fixed monthly payment. The program offers televisions, monitors, speakers, and soundbars. Users can choose a one-, two-, or three-year contract to reduce the monthly payment.

After the subscription period ends, clients can renew the lease, replace the device, or return the equipment. Separately dismantling and packaging the rented television costs around 69 dollars.

LG promises not to penalize typical signs of use, such as scratches, minor dents, or changes in the finish. However, serious damage will incur charges according to the contract terms, and optional insurance is available through the company's partners.

Using televisions as an example, it's clear how quickly the rental price can offset the retail price. The 85-inch LG B5 2025 costs $3,515 on the official website. The monthly subscription price is $382, and the three-year contract price is $128 per month. In the first case, the full cost is covered in about nine months; in the second, it takes 27 months.

The most affordable LG Flex device is the 3.1.1-channel soundbar from 2024 with Dolby Atmos support. It costs $827 retail, and the monthly rental fee ranges from $30 to $105, depending on the contract term.

The company also offers a financing program that, according to calculations, is less profitable. Ultimately, the rental service is primarily interesting for those who need technology for a short period or who want to regularly update devices. For long-term use, the subscription quickly becomes less cost-effective than a traditional purchase.

LG Flex currently operates only in the United Kingdom, though the manufacturer tested a similar model last year in Singapore and Malaysia.

Read more: