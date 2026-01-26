The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature new Gorilla Glass with a privacy mode

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a new generation of Gorilla Glass that promises noticeable improvements to the screen. Rumors suggest that the update will improve durability, reduce glare, and introduce a "private" viewing feature.

Notebookcheck reports.

What will the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra screen be like?

Insider Ice Universe claims that the successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is currently equipped with Gorilla Glass Armor 2, will feature a new generation of display coating. The current glass is considered one of the highest-quality solutions because it is highly resistant to scratches and impacts and reduces light reflections.

The insider mentions three key improvements to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The first improvement relates to Color Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology, which will reportedly eliminate the need for an external polarizer. This will make the panel thinner, more energy-efficient, and less reflective. Second, the glass surface will be harder, making the screen less susceptible to scratches.

Third, it will support the future Samsung Privacy Display function. Previous leaks suggest that, when activated, this mode significantly narrows the viewing angle, making it more difficult for people nearby to see the screen from the side.

Ice Universe also speculates that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may render some protective films and glasses unnecessary. The highly scratch-resistant surface won't require additional protection, rendering matte or "privacy" accessories unnecessary due to lower reflectivity and the built-in privacy mode. However, the market for protective accessories likely won't disappear completely — many users buy them for expensive flagship devices "just in case."

