It's time to buy a new phone: 4 signs

People often put off buying a new smartphone by using their old one until the last possible moment. Over time, however, wear and tear on the components begins to cause noticeable problems, such as rapid battery drain, freezing, and slow app launch.

A worn-out battery

Even with careful use, the body can last for years, but the battery has a limited lifespan. After several years of use — or rather, after a certain number of charging and discharging cycles — the battery's capacity gradually decreases. Consequently, the phone's battery life decreases and requires more frequent charging.

The estimated lifespan of lithium-ion batteries is around 500-1,000 cycles, typically corresponding to two to three years of active use. After this, the capacity often drops to around 80%. Initially, this only slightly affects the smartphone's capabilities, but the situation worsens over time.

Decreased speed

In addition to the battery, the processor's performance changes significantly over time. After two to three years, the processor may overheat more frequently and slow down, causing apps to open more slowly and freeze.

End of the developer's support

The end of the software support period is another reason to consider replacing it. For example, Apple considers iPhones "old" after five years and fully obsolete after seven years. After this point, Apple stops producing the model. Around this time, the company typically stops releasing security updates, which increases devices' vulnerability to viruses and hacker attacks.

Android brands have different update cycles, so this is an important factor to consider when choosing a device. Many Android smartphones used to receive support for two to three years, but manufacturers have gradually extended this timeframe. For instance, Samsung guarantees seven years of updates for the Galaxy S25 line, though this period is significantly shorter for most midrange models.

Lack of compatibility with new versions of apps

Another practical indicator is compatibility with applications. Many service updates are based on new operating system versions, and support for older versions gradually disappears. Therefore, even if a smartphone is a few years old but still works well, it may eventually stop launching necessary apps.

