USB-C charging speed explained: adapters, cables, and heat

A powerful charger. Photo: Unsplash

USB-C by itself doesn't guarantee ultra-fast charging — even on expensive smartphones, speeds often depend on accessories and usage conditions. To get the advertised power without overheating the battery, it's important that both the power adapter and the cable match your device's capabilities.

This was reported by 24Chanel.

Advertisement

Why USB-C can charge slowly — and how to fix it

Having a USB-C port only makes it easier to connect a charger. It doesn't automatically enable maximum speed. Three things need to line up for efficient charging: the device's capabilities, the charger's power output, and the cable's specs.

The most common cause of slow charging is an incompatible power adapter. If the charger doesn't support the required wattage, the smartphone will only draw as much power as the adapter can deliver. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra supports wired charging of up to 45 watts, but it only comes with a cable, so the adapter must be purchased separately. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 comes bundled with a fast charger in some markets. Using a more powerful charger is safe; the system will simply limit power intake. However, cheap or outdated adapters often throttle speeds and prevent fast charging from reaching its full potential.

The second critical factor is the cable. Even with a powerful adapter, using a random cable found at home can slow things down. Choose cables that support USB Power Delivery (PD) or Qualcomm Quick Charge, and pay attention to build quality. Thicker wires with a lower gauge conduct power more efficiently. Cable length matters too. Very long cables (around two meters, for example) can experience signal loss, which slows charging. For devices up to 60 watts (W), a 3-ampere (A) cable is usually sufficient, while laptops drawing up to 100 watts require a 5-ampere cable.

The third factor is charging conditions. Overheating reduces charging speed and isn’t good for battery health. If a phone is left in direct sunlight or in a thick case that traps heat, the system may lower the power output. To achieve optimal results, charge your smartphone in a cool environment and avoid running heavy background apps while charging.

Properly chosen accessories can significantly speed things up. For example, an iPhone 17 Pro Max paired with a 40W adapter can reach a 50% charge in about 20 minutes; a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL can reach a 70% charge in 30 minutes with a 45W charger; and a foldable Samsung Galaxy TriFold can reach a 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 45W adapter.

Read more: