Why smartphones have flight mode — more important than you think

Although the "Airplane Mode" setting on phones is usually associated with flights, it can actually be useful in everyday situations. With one click, it turns off all wireless connections and can sometimes be more helpful than a reboot or "silent mode."

What does "Airplane Mode" do in everyday life?

Every smartphone has a function that turns off the mobile connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS completely. On airplanes, it is used to avoid creating unnecessary interference with navigation systems, but its uses are not limited to this.

First, "Airplane Mode" significantly reduces energy consumption. When the network modules are turned off, the phone uses significantly less battery power. This can be useful if you need to make it to the next charging opportunity.

Another practical scenario is quickly restoring the network. If the internet connection suddenly disappears, briefly enabling and disabling "Airplane mode" can be enough to get the smartphone to reconnect to the network faster than after a full restart.

Additionally, the phone can charge faster with wireless connections turned off. This is especially useful when you need to quickly charge your phone before leaving home or while out and about.

"Airplane mode" also helps you temporarily isolate yourself from external distractions, such as calls and messages. This is useful during important meetings or when you want to take a break from constant notifications without turning your smartphone off completely.

