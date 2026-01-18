How to turn off ads on your phone: simple ways without additional apps

A smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Ads on your smartphone may appear in apps, on websites, in notifications, and even in system menus. This can be annoying and distracting, and it often slows down your device. However, you can remove a significant portion of the ads yourself.

OBOZ.ua explains how to remove ads from apps, browsers, and systems.

Here's how to get rid of ads on different smartphones

On Android, ads often appear as notifications from apps, sometimes as banners or pop-up prompts while using the screen. The simplest solution is to open the settings, go to the apps and notifications section, and disable notifications for the apps that bother you.

If you need to filter out more advertising, there are blockers like AdGuard or NetGuard. They are usually effective, though often paid. A free solution is Adblock Fast, but it is less comprehensive.

Although Apple devices rarely display ads, they sometimes appear in notifications. To remove these notifications, open the Notifications menu, find the list of apps, and cancel the permissions for apps that send unnecessary information.

Another issue is ads on websites, such as banners, autoplay videos, and pop-up windows. Installing an ad blocker as a browser extension is usually considered the most reliable option.

Xiaomi smartphones often display ads and "recommendations" in their built-in apps. This is because the company partially compensates for the low price of its devices by displaying ads.

To reduce the number of ads, disable the display of recommendations on the desktop in "Settings." Then, in the "All apps" menu, disable the "Get recommendations" option. In the "Passwords and Security" section under "Privacy," you can opt out of personalized ads and deactivate the MSA service, which is responsible for many of the ads.

Most banners and video ads load through the internet. Therefore, when you need to focus, you can temporarily enable airplane mode to disconnect your device from the network and remove online ads.

