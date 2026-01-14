Lightning Fast Charging on Xiaomi — how to unlock the feature

Smartphone charging. Photo: Unsplash

Although Xiaomi smartphones often support very fast charging, the system may limit it by default to reduce heat and extend battery life. However, HyperOS has a hidden mode that allows you to increase the charging speed to its maximum if you're short on time.

Xiaomi reports.

How to enable maximum charging speed on a Xiaomi phone

Xiaomi explains this behavior simply: The higher the charging power, the more the battery heats up, and heat directly affects the battery's durability. This is why the acceleration option was removed from the main settings and hidden deeper in the system.

You don't need to obtain root privileges or change the firmware to activate maximum power mode; all you need is an app that unlocks access to HyperOS's hidden options. Use HyperOS Downloader, which has a "Hidden Settings" section in addition to update notifications, and, if necessary, MemeOS Enhancer, which also gives you access to advanced phone settings.

Activation looks like this:

After installing HyperOS Downloader, open the application.

Scroll down on the main screen and select "Hidden Settings."

In the menu, find the "Boost Charging Speed" itemfeature.

Open it and turn on the "Increase Charging Speed" switch.

After that, the smartphone begins to charge at the maximum power supported by the power controller and included adapter. For example, this could be 67 W or 120 W. The system then stops artificially lowering the current.

It is important to remember that faster charging means higher temperatures inside the case, and excessive heat accelerates the degradation of lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries. Therefore, it is advisable to enable this mode only when you need to quickly recharge your smartphone before leaving.

