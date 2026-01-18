It's time to stop using them — why don't modern smartphones need protective films?

Applying protective film to a smartphone. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

A few years ago, buying a protective film for a smartphone seemed essential. However, as materials and technologies have advanced, smartphone screens have become more durable. Therefore, the need for an additional protective layer is no longer obvious to many users.

GizmoChina explains why modern screens perform better without a protective film.

Stronger glass and coatings

Most current smartphones have toughened protective coatings, such as Gorilla Glass or Ceramic Shield. These materials are designed for daily use and are more resistant to scratches and impacts. Flagship models usually have an even higher display durability, so a protective film often doesn't offer significant benefits.

The film provides minimal protection against falls

In the past, the film and case would sometimes prevent critical screen damage. Now, however, manufacturers pay more attention to the strength of the body and the glass itself. Some models even receive certifications confirming their durability in difficult conditions. Meanwhile, most films are made of thin plastic, which has little effect on the outcome of a fall.

Also, due to improved displays, scratches are less common; small items in your pocket, such as keys or coins, no longer leave significant marks.

The image and overall screen experience may worsen

Over time, the film becomes worn, and the wear is more noticeable than the marks on the factory glass. This can make photos and videos look worse. If you're worried about dropping your smartphone, a practical option is a case with raised edges, although this is not always necessary.

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