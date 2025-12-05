Anti-reflective coating for iPhone 17 — why it can ruin your screen

Applying protective glass to the iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The iPhone 17 features updated Ceramic Shield 2 glass with a built-in anti-glare coating that cuts glare in half compared to the iPhone 16. However, regular protective glass without its own anti-reflective (AR) layer can negate this advantage, making the screen more reflective.

This is reported by Astropad.

What's wrong with glass protectors for iPhone 17

Apple added an anti-glare coating to the Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the iPhone 17. Consequently, the display reflects approximately half the light of the iPhone 16, resulting in a clearer image and more natural colors in bright light. Even in direct sunlight, text and images remain high-contrast and easy to read outdoors.

Previously, the anti-glare effect was most often provided by special protective films and glass where the AR layer interacted directly with the air. With the iPhone 17, however, the AR coating is integrated into the smartphone's glass — the screen "fights" glare on its own, without an additional film.

The issue arises when a user installs a regular screen protector that lacks anti-glare properties. The protective glass is glued to the screen with a thin layer of adhesive, which causes the AR coating to no longer come into contact with the air. This is critical for such optical systems because, while the coating remains in place, it ceases to function as intended.

During testing, we found that standard protective glass without an AR layer doubles the amount of reflected light on the iPhone 17 display. Thus, the built-in Ceramic Shield 2 anti-glare coating becomes ineffective.

If a screen protector with its own anti-reflective coating is applied, it essentially replaces the function of Ceramic Shield 2.

