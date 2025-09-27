Cleaning your iPhone at home — what you can and absolutely should not do

A hand holding an Apple iPhone, wiped with a cloth. Photo: video screenshot/YouTube

iPhones go everywhere — in pockets, on kitchen surfaces, even in the bathroom. Wiping the screen with a T‑shirt isn’t enough: from time to time, your device needs a proper deep clean.

This is reported by BGR.

Advertisement

Dirt and germs accumulate not only on the screen but also in hard‑to‑reach areas such as ports and speaker grilles. This isn’t just a hygiene issue: clogged openings can muffle sound or interfere with charging. Safe cleaning doesn’t require a service center — it can be done at home in a few simple steps.

How to clean the exterior surfaces

Before starting, disconnect all cables and accessories, turn off your iPhone, and remove the case — clean the phone and case separately. The main tool is a microfiber cloth (a soft, lint-free lens or optics cloth works too): it won’t scratch the screen or coatings and effectively removes dust, grease, and dirt. Most debris can be wiped off dry, but for stubborn stains or disinfection, lightly dampen the cloth with water or 70% isopropyl alcohol.

Do not spray liquid directly onto the iPhone — it can enter openings and damage the device. Avoid harsh chemicals (window cleaners, bleach), abrasive cloths, and paper towels, as they can damage protective coatings. Silicone and plastic cases can be washed with warm soapy water, rinsed thoroughly, and completely dried. For leather cases, follow the manufacturer’s care instructions, as cleaning depends on the type of leather finish.

How to clean ports and speaker grilles

Ports and grilles attract dust, lint, and "pocket debris," which over time can muffle sound, cause connectivity issues, or lead to overheating while charging. Work slowly and carefully. First, use a dry soft-bristled brush (the softest toothbrush or a brush designed for electronics) to gently sweep around the Lightning/USB-C port, speaker grilles, and microphones to remove loose debris. If particles remain, a wooden or plastic toothpick can help — use it very carefully without applying pressure.

Do not use metal objects (paperclips, pins, SIM-eject needles), as they can damage internal components. Avoid compressed air, as the blast can push debris deeper or harm delicate parts.

Read more:

Why your iPhone isn’t updating to iOS 26 — and how to fix it

Should you charge your phone to 80% for longer battery life

Stock up on cases — iPhone 17 Pro is highly prone to scratches