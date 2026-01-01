Different HDMI ports on your TV can limit 4K, HDR, and 120Hz

HDMI cables in hands. Photo: YouTube video clip

Poor game performance or limited 4K HDR quality often does not stem from the television or console itself, but rather the incorrect use of HDMI ports. Experts emphasize that even on the same TV, different ports can have significantly different capabilities.

Which HDMI myths can reduce the quality of gaming and video signals?

Although modern televisions, consoles, and media devices usually have several HDMI ports, not all of them work the same way. This can result in users losing frame rate, access to gaming features, or high-quality sound.

The first common misconception is that all HDMI ports are the same. In reality, despite their similar appearance, ports may support different versions of the standard. For instance, HDMI 2.0 typically supports 4K at 60 Hz, whereas HDMI 2.1 supports 4K at 120 Hz, 8K, and gaming features like VRR and ALLM. Connecting a console to the wrong port can reduce the frame rate and increase input lag.

The second myth is that ARC and eARC are only necessary for sound. ARC and eARC are indeed designed to transmit audio from a television to a soundbar or receiver, including audio from built-in applications. The eARC port is often combined with HDMI 2.1, making it one of the most functional ports on a television. For this reason, it is typically the optimal choice for modern consoles or media players.

The third myth is that HDMI ports never wear out. Experts warn: HDMI ports can malfunction over time. They are soldered directly to the motherboard, and regularly connecting and disconnecting cables creates mechanical stress. Signs of problems include a flickering screen, periodic loss of signal, or a complete absence of signal. Repairing these ports is often difficult and expensive.

Experts recommend carefully checking the HDMI port markings, using high-quality cables, and avoiding frequent mechanical impact. Following these recommendations will allow you to fully enjoy the capabilities of modern TVs and consoles without losing quality.

