Affordable TVs that last for years — 3 brands under $300

Although TVs can be expensive, there are numerous models available on the market priced at $300 or less. The problem with the budget segment is that it's easy to choose the wrong brand, meaning you'll have to replace the TV much sooner than expected.

The three TV brands that will last for years, according to BGR.

TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL is a Chinese brand that started selling TVs in 1991. TCL models are often praised for their favorable price-to-feature ratio. TCL is one of the few manufacturers where you can find some of the most affordable TVs on the market without feeling like you're overpaying for a brand name.

TCL maintains competitive prices by manufacturing many of its own components. According to users, these TVs perform well over the long term without any noticeable issues.

Hisense

Hisense is another Chinese company that competes based on price. The brand offers models starting at around $250 and below.

According to users, a low price does not necessarily mean low quality. On Reddit, people discuss 55-inch Hisense TVs that have lasted six to eight years. Two 75-inch Hisense TVs are still in good condition despite being on for at least eight hours a day, according to their owner. For example, a Hisense TV purchased in 2013 is still working in 2025, 12 years later.

Vizio

Vizio is an American brand long associated with affordable televisions. It offers an option for those who want to upgrade their equipment without breaking the bank. Although Vizio has slowed the pace at which it releases new models in recent years, its TVs are often praised by owners for their durability.

Reddit users have written about Vizio TVs that have worked without any problems for five years. Another Reddit user claims to have used the brand's TVs for many years and to have several models that have been in service for five to 14 years. Vizio communities also feature stories about "old" TVs that are still working, as well as mentions of the brand's OLED model that has served its owner for years.

