What happens when you don’t turn off your TV for hours

TVs are used for hours every day, especially since most content is now available on streaming platforms. However, leaving the screen on as background streaming can quickly wear out the device and increase electricity costs.

according to BGR.

What will happen to your TV if you don't turn it off?

One of the main problems with excessive use is the strain on internal components. Like computers and other gadgets, TVs have circuit boards, power supplies, processors, and other components. These components heat up more during prolonged use, which can affect stability and longevity over time — sometimes requiring the replacement of individual components.

The screen itself is another story. If the TV is used almost nonstop, the LCD or OLED panel will accumulate significantly more use hours. With OLED, there is a risk of burn-in. When certain pixels are lit up for an extended period, they wear out faster, leaving a "residue" of the static image on the screen. Although modern OLEDs have mechanisms that reduce the likelihood of this issue, long-term tests show that they are not completely immune to it.

There is also the practical consideration of energy consumption. TVs vary in power consumption, but it is often in the range of 50-200 W. If you watch media for an average of three hours per day, your annual consumption could be approximately 55-219 kWh.

Additionally, many televisions are connected to consoles and soundbars. Through eARC/ARC, these devices can turn on and off together. Therefore, if you leave your TV on for a long time, it's easy to "pull in" extra consumption from several devices. Over time, this will be noticeable on your bill.

Note that TVs don't have to be expensive; there are many models on the market for $300 or less. However, it's easy to make a mistake with brands in the budget segment; then, the technology may break down much earlier than expected.

