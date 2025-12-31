From comedy to crime: 5 Netflix picks to binge

Keira Knightley in the Black Doves Netflix show. Photo: Netflix

Looking for the perfect way to unwind this weekend? From lighthearted comedy to gripping drama, these Netflix shows are ideal for binge-watching when you want great stories without the wait.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of 5 shows that offer laughs, mystery, and edge-of-your-seat drama, according to Screenrant.

Black Doves

Black Doves is an entertaining show from start to finish, combining comedy with spy action elements. With a stellar cast that includes Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji, Finn Bennett, Babou Ceesay, and Paapa Essiedu, Black Doves is one of the best shows to binge over the holidays this year. Season two is expected to be released in 2026.

61st Street

Created by Peter Moffat, the man behind Your Honor and Criminal Justice, 61st Street earned an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to FlixPatrol, it is currently #9 on Netflix's U.S. viewership chart. Fans of gripping legal series, such as HBO's The Night Of and Apple TV's Presumed Innocent, will likely enjoy 61st Street, especially the lead performance by two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance.

Emily in Paris

Fans of classic movies like The Devil Wears Prada, as well as series such as We Were Liars on Prime Video, The Seduction on HBO Max, and The Perfect Couple on Netflix, will love Emily in Paris. The show is meant to be light and escapist, so don't expect anything too complex. However, the series was nominated for nine Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Stranger Things

Almost everyone with an internet connection has heard of Stranger Things, one of the most popular Netflix series of all time. The series combines classic coming-of-age nostalgia with supernatural fantasy, monster horror, and conspiracy thriller elements. Since the premiere of its fifth season in late November, Stranger Things has been trending on Netflix and is expected to dominate global streaming charts through 2026.

Man Vs Baby

Starring comedic legend Rowan Atkinson in his first major TV role since the 2022 Netflix series Man vs. Bee, Man vs. Baby is the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy during the holidays. This quick and hilarious series is Netflix's best new holiday-themed show, offering non-stop laughs, a clever yet simple story, and plenty of festive cheer just in time for Christmas.

