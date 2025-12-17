Thrillers with shocking twists: 5 best crime dramas for Breaking Bad fans

Poster for "Ozark" TV Show. Photo: Netflix

If you're a fan of Breaking Bad, then you know the thrill of gritty storytelling, complex antiheroes, and high-stakes tension.

If you're looking for more shows with a similar mix of crime, drama, and moral ambiguity, here are five great options to keep you hooked, according to Screenrant.

Justified (Hulu)

Justified is a gritty, character-driven drama based on the work of Elmore Leonard. It follows US Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a modern-day cowboy lawman with Old West methods. Givens is reassigned to his rural Kentucky hometown of Harlan County, forcing him to confront his criminal past and family.

Ozark (Netflix)

Ozark is a dark Netflix crime drama about financial advisor Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman). After a scheme goes wrong, Marty moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel, forcing them into a dangerous life of crime and corruption as they try to pay off a massive debt.

The Sopranos (HBO Max)

The crime drama The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he juggles family life, business, and panic attacks with his psychiatrist (Lorraine Bracco). With its cinematic quality, dark humor, and deep psychological dives into a mobster's psyche, The Sopranos essentially redefined television and became one of the most influential shows ever.

Sons of Anarchy (Hulu)

Sons of Anarchy is a crime drama about the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club (SAMCRO) in Charming, California. The series focuses on Jax Teller (played by Charlie Hunnam) as he navigates the club's outlaw lifestyle, illegal arms business, and internal conflicts, particularly with his stepfather, Clay Morrow (played by Ron Perlman), and his powerful mother, Gemma (played by Katey Sagal).

Good Girls (Netflix)

Good Girls is about three suburban moms—Beth, Annie, and Ruby—who rob a grocery store to escape financial hardship. They are pulled into a life of crime involving money laundering, counterfeiting, and dealing with dangerous criminals like Rio.

