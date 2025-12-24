Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Espionage, action, and crime — top picks from Prime Video

Publication time 24 December 2025 02:30
Top 5 spy thrillers and crime dramas on Prime Video in December 2025
Still from the Jack Ryan series. Photo: Prime Video

December 2025 is a big month for fans of spy thrillers and crime dramas on Prime Video. From globe-trotting intelligence missions to gritty investigations and personal vendettas, the platform's top shows deliver high stakes, tension, and nonstop intrigue.

See the selection of five Prime Video series to define December 2025's must-watch thriller lineup, according to Screenrant.

Mr & Mrs Smith

This is an anthology series inspired by the 2005 film of the same name. Although it doesn't star Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the series follows a married couple as they navigate spy missions and work through their lives together. The first season starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. 

The Family Man

This Indian Hindi-language spy thriller stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. Since its successful release in 2019, the series has explored espionage, terrorism, and personal sacrifice while balancing family life with national security threats.

Jack Ryan

This Prime Video series stars John Krasinski from The Office. Krasinski takes on the role of CIA agent Jack Ryan. The series follows Ryan as he transitions from a bureaucratic role to field operations. As Ryan uncovers high-stakes global conspiracies, the series explores his new work environment, bringing the universe to life with intense action.

Bosch

Bosch is a serialized crime drama series based on the novels of Michael Connelly. Spanning two shows, Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, the series stars Titus Welliver as LAPD Detective Harry Bosch. Bosch solves complex investigations while confronting personal and political challenges. The series leans heavily into noir and dark procedural themes and is praised for its authenticity.

The Terminal List

The action thriller stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece. The series premiered in 2022 and follows Reece's quest for answers after a deadly ambush and conspiracy. A serialized blend of military action and personal drama, the show's success has attracted new viewers to both the series and its spinoff, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
