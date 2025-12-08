Peaky Blinders movie sets 2026 release and unveils first poster

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. Photo: Netflix

The long-awaited Peaky Blinders film has officially been unveiled with a title, theatrical rollout, and global streaming date — marking the next major chapter in the hit crime saga.

Tommy Shelby returns as the Peaky Blinders saga enters a new chapter

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man teaser art. Photo: Netflix

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which will arrive first in select cinemas on March 6, 2026, before landing on Netflix worldwide on March 20. Alongside the announcement, Netflix released the movie’s first teaser poster, offering a dark, atmospheric preview of Tommy’s wartime comeback.

A return to Tommy Shelby’s turbulent world

The film sees Oscar winner Murphy reunite with director Tom Harper and series creator Steven Knight, who penned the screenplay. Set in Birmingham in 1940, the story follows Tommy forced out of exile as World War II intensifies — pushing him into what may be his most dangerous personal reckoning yet. With both family and nation hanging in the balance, Tommy must confront the legacy he built or watch it crumble.

The cast features several familiar faces from the series, including Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham, alongside newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Jay Lycurgo. Series regulars Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck also return.

A global phenomenon expands

Since its debut in 2013, Peaky Blinders has grown from a BBC drama into a worldwide cultural staple, gaining even more momentum when it joined Netflix in 2014. The show earned multiple accolades, including a BAFTA for Best Drama for its fourth season, and concluded its six-season run in 2022.

But the Shelby story isn’t ending with the upcoming film. Netflix and the BBC have already ordered two new six-episode sequel series, which will pick up after the events of The Immortal Man and move the timeline into 1953. Murphy and Knight both serve as executive producers on the expanding universe.

Production team

The feature is produced by Guy Heeley, Cillian Murphy, Steven Knight, and Patrick Holland, with executive producers Andrew Warren, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, Tom Harper, and David Kosse.

