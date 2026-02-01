Router lifespan explained: when it’s time to upgrade

Wi-Fi router. Photo: Unsplash

Once installed, routers are rarely mentioned until Wi-Fi fails at the worst possible moment. Replacement is necessary not only because of breakdowns but also because even a working device wears out over time and may not be able to handle modern loads.

Ezee Fiber discusses this topic.

How long does a router last—and when is it obsolete?

High-quality wireless equipment combined with fast, stable internet provides a reliable home network that requires almost no maintenance. However, over time, even good Wi-Fi systems become outdated and eventually need to be replaced.

Experts advise replacing your router at least once every five years. If you have many high-performance devices or a "smart home" system, replace it every two to three years. Technically, a router can last longer, but after five years of continuous use, its components gradually wear out.

The frequency of replacement also depends on how intensively you use Wi-Fi. If you only use the internet for moderate tasks and have two or three devices connected at a time, the router can work for seven to eight years without needing an upgrade.

A decline in speed does not necessarily mean that the equipment is obsolete. Before buying a new router, rule out other possible causes.

First, pay attention to the load. If too many devices or users are connected to the network at the same time, even a very fast internet connection can slow down. The router will simply limit the bandwidth during peak usage.

Try measuring the speed in two scenarios: with all devices connected and with only one device connected. If the speeds are still low, connect your computer to the router with a cable. If the wired connection is consistently fast but the wireless connection is not, the problem is likely with the router.

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