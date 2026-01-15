Wi-Fi dead zones? Here's what could be blocking your signal

Wi-Fi router. Photo: Unsplash

Weak Wi-Fi at home isn't always about your internet plan — your router's placement could be the real culprit. Certain spots in an apartment can block signals, leaving some rooms with slow or unreliable connections.

Discover which areas in your home can block Wi-Fi signals and learn how to position your router for the best coverage and faster internet, according to Novyny.LIVE.

What not to place near your router

Most often, coverage problems arise when devices operating on the same 2.4 GHz frequency are nearby. These include microwave ovens, Bluetooth gadgets, baby monitors, and some cameras. They create radio interference that "clogs" Wi-Fi.

The signal can also be affected by electrical appliances with motors and sources of electromagnetic interference. Examples include washing machines, refrigerators, and fluorescent lamps; operating these appliances can make the connection less stable.

Another issue is the obstacles in the room. Solid objects, such as cabinets and sofas, weaken the Wi-Fi signal, while metal structures, mirrors, and large aquariums block it significantly. Therefore, it is recommended that you place the router on a high shelf or mount it on the wall so that there are fewer barriers in the signal's path.

Another risk is conditions that are dangerous for the router itself. The device should not be covered or "cluttered" with paper, fabric, or anything else that prevents it from cooling down because overheating shortens the equipment's lifespan. Placing the router near aquariums, humidifiers, or open containers of water increases the risk of moisture damage and short circuits.

It is also not recommended to keep sensitive items, such as bank cards, electronic keys, and NFC tags, nearby to avoid unwanted consequences.

The simplest rule is to place the router closer to the center of your home on a raised surface and remove sources of interference and potentially dangerous objects from the surrounding area. For large or multi-level homes, repeaters may be needed to extend the coverage area.

