Public Wi-Fi: Can your data be seen in cafés and airports?

A Wi-Fi icon on a public transportation window. Photo: Unsplash

Public Wi-Fi in cafés, stores, and other establishments seems like a convenient solution when you need to quickly look something up online. However, connecting to open networks always carries risks, and you should be aware of them in advance.

BGR writes about this.

Why open Wi-Fi can be dangerous

First, it's important to understand that any internet provider can technically track unencrypted traffic. This means the network can log your activity while your device is connected. While this capability is not necessarily used in practice, it does exist — especially if you connect to an unknown network.

The situation varies in different places. In airports and other secure locations, additional monitoring systems are often used to enhance security and detect suspicious activity. In smaller establishments, Wi-Fi is often set up "for guests' convenience" without additional control mechanisms, which can make an open network more vulnerable.

Public Wi-Fi networks are generally considered less secure than private ones because they usually lack the password protection and encryption characteristic of home networks. This makes public Wi-Fi networks attractive targets for hackers seeking confidential information.

Technically, if they have the necessary knowledge and tools, a public Wi-Fi owner can see which websites you visit. An additional risk is posed by "fake access points." Criminals sometimes launch networks that look identical to real ones so that users will connect to them, allowing the criminals to intercept their data.

Public networks can be riskier for Android users because the system allows installation of apps from third-party sources. Therefore, Android users are advised to avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi without a VPN.

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