Trump's tariff could push iPhone prices up to $2300

US President Donald Trump has imposed new high tariffs, which could seriously affect the cost of consumer goods, including iPhones. Analysts warn that prices for Apple smartphones could rise by 30-40%. Apple will face difficulties and may be forced to raise prices for its products.

It is reported by Reuters.

The cost of the iPhone may rise to $2300

Most iPhone models are still made in China, which is subject to a 54% duty. If these fees do not change, Apple will face a choice: either to cover the costs itself or to increase prices for customers.

After the announcement of the new tariffs, Apple shares fell by more than 8%, the biggest drop since September 2020. Every year, the company sells more than 220 million iPhones, and its main markets are the United States, China, and Europe.

According to Rosenblatt Securities, the price of the cheapest iPhone 16, which starts at $799 in the US, could rise to $1,142, which would mean a 43% increase. The flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max, which currently costs $1599, could reach $2,300 with a similar increase.

This is not the first time that Trump has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in an attempt to move production to the United States or neighboring countries, including Mexico. During the president's first term, Apple managed to get some exemptions, but this time there will be no such benefits.

The iPhone 16e, which was introduced in February as a budget model for using artificial intelligence features, may increase in price from $599 to $856.

iPhone sales in the company's key markets have been declining as Apple Intelligence, a set of features that summarizes notifications, rewrites emails and gives users access to ChatGPT, has failed to attract customers. Expert reviews have suggested that these features, while innovative, are not enough to justify upgrading to newer models. New mandates may further complicate the situation.

