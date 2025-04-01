Apple has officially released iOS 18.4 — what's new for users

Update of the iOS 18.4 operating system. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has released the iOS 18.4 update for all iPhone users, which is already available in the Software Update section of your device's settings. However, some innovations, such as Apple Intelligence improvements, only work on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

9to5Mac writes about all the updates.

Apple Vision Pro

The new app is automatically installed for Apple Vision Pro owners to help them quickly find spatial content and device information.

Photos

New filters for showing or hiding files not added to albums or synced from your computer, as well as the ability to reorder items in the Media Types and Tools lists.

An option has been added that allows you to sort albums by date of modification and disable the Recently Viewed and Recently Sent collections. Now, hidden photos are not included in imports to Mac or PC if Face ID is activated in the settings.

New emojis

The update adds seven new emojis, including a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a shovel, and more.

New emojis in iOS 18.4. Photo: 9to5Mac

CarPlay

For cars with a large screen, the CarPlay main menu can now display three rows of icons. There is also a new interface for sports apps that allows you to display scores in the Now Playing section. Users in the European Union can set the default navigation application on both iPhone and CarPlay.

More Than 50 Vulnerabilities Fixed

All Apple devices running iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 have been patched for 60 vulnerabilities, including an issue that allowed access to sensitive data from an iOS backup, an issue where password autofill filled in empty fields even after authentication failed, and an issue with hidden photos that could be viewed without authentication.

Additional system improvements

Safari has new tooltips that help you quickly return to previous search topics. There's also a streamlined Start Assistant that makes it easier to create a child account.

Now in Screen Time, app limit settings are not reset after uninstalling and reinstalling apps, and the App Store offers summaries of user reviews, as well as the ability to pause and resume downloading or updating apps.

Users can use new widgets for Podcasts that make it easier to access the most frequently used chapters, recent episodes, and downloaded episodes.

Instant music listening via Background Sounds has been added to the Control Panel.

As a reminder, the reliable insider revealed the iPhone models that will not receive the iOS 19 update at the end of 2025. Earlier, he accurately predicted which smartphones would receive iOS 18 before its announcement.

We also wrote that iOS 19 is actively discussed online by Apple fans. It is known that the new version will be inspired by the visionOS design, and one enthusiast has already developed a live mockup that can be tested on his iPhone.