How does a USB connector differ from a USB port on a computer?

USB has long been the standard for transferring data and powering devices, ranging from flash drives to keyboards. However, inside a PC, the USB connectors on the motherboard differ from the familiar external USB ports.

The difference between a USB connector and a USB port

A USB connector is an internal multi-pin connector on the motherboard. Cables from the front panel of the case, card readers or other additional modules connect to it. A USB port, on the other hand, is an external socket to which the user connects accessories such as a mouse, keyboard, or storage device.

Most motherboards have at least two USB ports, but some models may have six or more. These ports may comply with different USB standards, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0 or USB 3.1. The standard determines the data transfer speed and power supply capabilities.

Internal USB ports provide the connectivity and power for external USB ports; without them, the ports would not work. USB ports also remain compatible with older standards; for instance, a USB 3.0 device can be connected to a USB 2.0 port, but the speed will be limited by the capabilities of the USB 2.0 port.

Those assembling their own PCs can add extra USB connectors via a PCIe expansion card if the available connections are insufficient.

If you are unsure which USB interfaces your system supports, the color and shape of the ports may provide a clue. Blue is often used to indicate USB 3.x, for example.

