Never connect these USB devices to your smartphone, experts say

A USB cable next to the smartphone's charging port. Photo: Unsplash

The USB port on a smartphone is no longer only used for charging. Now, it is used to connect flash drives, external disks, OTG accessories, and various gadgets. However, connecting unchecked or uncertified devices can worsen the battery's condition and create risks for your data.

BGR writes about what you should not connect to your smartphone.

Uncertified "superfast" chargers

Many Android and iPhone flagship models support fast charging at 30–45 W, and some support 100 W or more. USB Power Delivery (PD) negotiates safe voltage and current parameters between the phone and charger, allowing for a full charge in approximately 50-70 minutes.

Against this backdrop, cheap adapters that promise 60-120W charging in a few minutes have appeared on the market. While they may charge faster initially, poor control of current and temperature can cause them to overheat the smartphone, damage the battery, and harm internal components. In the worst-case scenario, problems with voltage regulation can damage the charging port and cause outlets or switches to melt.

Cheap charging cables

A cable is the most used accessory, and it is often where people cut corners. Cables without proper certifications, such as MFi for iPhones or USB-IF for Android devices, may not maintain stable power delivery or temperature control. This increases the likelihood of overheating during charging. Over time, overheating accelerates battery degradation and creates risks for the charging controller. Repairing the charging controller can be expensive.

Additionally, the quality of the connector's fit can be an issue: in "no-name" cables, the plug may be loose or too tight, causing the port to wear out faster.

Public charging stations in cafés, airports, and hotels

They can be a lifesaver when you don't have a power bank and your battery is critically low. However, this poses a potential security threat through "juice jacking." Hackers can compromise a USB port, infect a smartphone with malware, and steal data, including passwords and banking information.

Although modern Android and iOS devices typically prompt for permission to transfer data, this protection can sometimes be bypassed.

Unknown USB flash drives and external disks

The USB-C port on a smartphone is often used for file transfers via OTG flash drives or supported external storage, which is convenient when internal memory is insufficient. However, connecting unchecked storage devices can be dangerous due to the risk of malware compromising your personal data, banking information, and passwords. Additionally, frequent use of OTG flash drives can accelerate wear and tear on the charging port.

Another issue with external hard drives is that smartphones may not supply enough power, which can result in malfunctions and data corruption. Even if the drive works, it can quickly drain the battery, cause overheating, and put additional strain on the electronics.

Cheap uncertified USB gadgets

Stores are full of uncertified USB gadgets that connect directly to the port, such as mini fans, LED lights, endoscope cameras, and toy vacuum cleaners. While they may appear to be "one-time" gadgets, most of them are uncertified and can cause damage. Some of these devices consume more energy than a smartphone's USB port is designed to deliver. This can cause overheating, which increases the risk of damage to the charging circuit and, in the worst cases, to other components.

