Why your new Android feels annoying — and how to fix it

Android smartphone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

New Android smartphones often work "out of the box" in a way that is convenient for the manufacturer, but not the user. This results in minor annoyances and unnecessary restrictions. It's better to change a few standard settings right away to gain more control, ensure stable notifications, and achieve a cleaner interface.

24 Channel writes about this.

Advertisement

Here's what to change after setup

Start with automatic Wi-Fi management. Even if you turn off the wireless network manually, the system may activate it again on its own, which is not always convenient. On Google Pixel smartphones, you can disable this behavior in the network settings through the "Network settings" option. On Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you need the "Intelligent Wi-Fi" option in the connections section.

Another common "conflict" is adaptive brightness. This feature uses a light sensor to automatically adjust the display backlight. However, it sometimes adjusts the brightness at the wrong time. For example, it may dim the brightness immediately after the user has increased it manually. Adjusting the brightness manually makes such situations less frequent.

It is also recommended that you check the color display modes. Many smartphones have "Bright" or "Adaptive" modes enabled by default, which make images appear overly saturated. Switching to "Natural" mode makes colors appear more realistic, which is particularly noticeable in photos and videos.

Those who value stable program performance should check out the adaptive battery. It extends battery life by limiting the background activity of apps. However, this can sometimes lead to delayed notifications or slowdowns. Disabling the feature ensures that you receive notifications in a timely manner.

Privacy issues can also be addressed immediately. Android creates an advertising identifier for personalized ads. In Google settings, you can delete the identifier and disable personalization. Ads won't disappear completely, but tracking of user actions will decrease.

Lastly, there is the status bar with notification icons. When there are too many icons, the top panel becomes cluttered and distracting. In the notification settings, you can choose to display only "dots" or hide the icons completely, meaning you can only view messages when you open the notification panel yourself.

Read more: