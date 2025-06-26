iPhone 17 Pro photos leak 2 months before release

Holding a model of the iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube

Apple is preparing a redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro, which will be presented in autumn along with the all-new iPhone 17 Air. Renderings published on social media show a prototype with a camera unit in the full width of the rear panel, for the first time without the usual "island".

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

What will the iPhone 17 Pro look like?

The mock-up images posted by the famous insider Majin Bu show a black iPhone 17 Pro, with the main focus on a solid camera unit. Apple is abandoning the separate protrusion: now the entire unit occupies the top of the body, and the flash and LiDAR sensor have moved to the right.

The design of the iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Majin Bu

The author's colleague has already noted that the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature an updated 48 MP telephoto lens, support for simultaneous video recording from multiple cameras, and a 24 MP front camera. These changes should strengthen the position of the Pro version, even despite the increased attention to the iPhone 17 Air.

Side view of the iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Majin Bu

The first rumors about the "camera bar" were met with scepticism, but with the appearance of real mock-ups, impressions changed: the wider module looks more cohesive and less "protruding". It is intriguing whether purely aesthetic considerations are behind the new flash and LiDAR placement, or whether Apple has prepared additional features. The answer will be revealed at the September presentation.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing a major update: the iPhone 17 Pro series will receive a new design and significant technical changes while retaining the brand's signature style. The presentation is expected in autumn 2025, and according to leaks, it may be one of the most talked-about events.

We also wrote that the iPhone 17 Air model has already attracted interest online thanks to numerous mock-ups that have leaked into the public domain. It is expected to become for smartphones what the first MacBook Air once was for laptops.