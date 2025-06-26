Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareMoviesReal estateEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iPhone 17 Pro revealed — big changes in new photos

iPhone 17 Pro revealed — big changes in new photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 June 2025 17:40
iPhone 17 Pro photos leak 2 months before release
Holding a model of the iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Photo: Screenshot from video/YouTube
Key words What will the iPhone 17 Pro look like?

Apple is preparing a redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro, which will be presented in autumn along with the all-new iPhone 17 Air. Renderings published on social media show a prototype with a camera unit in the full width of the rear panel, for the first time without the usual "island".

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

Advertisement

What will the iPhone 17 Pro look like?

The mock-up images posted by the famous insider Majin Bu show a black iPhone 17 Pro, with the main focus on a solid camera unit. Apple is abandoning the separate protrusion: now the entire unit occupies the top of the body, and the flash and LiDAR sensor have moved to the right.

iPhone 17 Pro mock-up
The design of the iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Majin Bu

The author's colleague has already noted that the iPhone 17 Pro series will feature an updated 48 MP telephoto lens, support for simultaneous video recording from multiple cameras, and a 24 MP front camera. These changes should strengthen the position of the Pro version, even despite the increased attention to the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Pro mock-up
Side view of the iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Majin Bu

The first rumors about the "camera bar" were met with scepticism, but with the appearance of real mock-ups, impressions changed: the wider module looks more cohesive and less "protruding". It is intriguing whether purely aesthetic considerations are behind the new flash and LiDAR placement, or whether Apple has prepared additional features. The answer will be revealed at the September presentation.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing a major update: the iPhone 17 Pro series will receive a new design and significant technical changes while retaining the brand's signature style. The presentation is expected in autumn 2025, and according to leaks, it may be one of the most talked-about events.

We also wrote that the iPhone 17 Air model has already attracted interest online thanks to numerous mock-ups that have leaked into the public domain. It is expected to become for smartphones what the first MacBook Air once was for laptops.

Apple iPhone photo smartphone design leak
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information