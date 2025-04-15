You won't find better budget phones — 7 reliable smartphones up to UAH 5,000 (USD 121.11 — Ed.)

The box with the Galaxy A05 smartphone in the hands. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Modern inexpensive smartphones have long ceased to be frankly weak devices: in the segment up to UAH 5,000 (USD 121.11 — Ed.), you can find interesting offers with large screens, decent processors, and a camera that can handle simple tasks. Of course, you shouldn't expect a flagship level, but if you're looking for the first smartphone for a child or a gadget for older relatives, such models may well be a good choice.

Poco M5s

Xiaomi Poco M5s in the 4/128 GB configuration is one of the most popular in this price range.

The Poco M5s smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This smartphone has a Full HD AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G95 chip, a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 64MP main camera capable of taking pretty decent photos in good lighting conditions. For added convenience, there is NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an infrared port, and a microSD slot. There's also basic IP53 water and dust protection.

Motorola Moto E13 and Samsung Galaxy A05

If you want something less "Chinese" and more well-known, you can pay attention to the Motorola Moto E13 or the Samsung Galaxy A05. However, these devices have much more modest specifications. The Moto E13 has an IPS display with HD resolution only, a Unisoc T606 processor, and a 13-megapixel main camera.

The Motorola Moto E13 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The Galaxy A05 also has an HD screen, but it runs on a slightly more powerful MediaTek chip, has a 50MP camera, and a large 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A05 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

At the same time, it is clear that Motorola and Samsung offer their strongest models in the mid- and high-end price segments, and the price of up to UAH 5,000 (USD 121.11 — Ed.) entails certain compromises.

Nokia C32

There is another relatively well-known alternative — the Nokia C32.

Nokia C32 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

This smartphone sells for around UAH 3,500-3,700 (USD 84.78-89.62 — Ed.) and also has an HD display, Unisoc processor, 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, it is protected against splashes and dust according to the IP52 standard. Of course, you shouldn't expect the durability of the good old Nokia 3310, but as an affordable smartphone with a basic set of features, it's quite good.

Realme Note 50 and ZTE Blade V50 Vita

Other smartphones up to UAH 5,000 (USD 121.11 — Ed.) include the Realme Note 50, which offers 90Hz updates and IP54 body protection.

The Realme Note 50 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

There is also the ZTE Blade V50 Vita, which not only has a screen frequency of 90 Hz but also has a 6000 mAh battery.

ZTE Blade V50 Vita smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

ZTE Nubia Music

The bright ZTE Nubia Music smartphone, which also features a 90Hz display refresh, deserves additional attention.

ZTE Nubia Music smartphone. Photo: GSMArena

Its "hardware" is nothing special, but the design is eye-catching and original. Interestingly, the device has two 3.5 mm audio jacks and a built-in FM antenna, so the music capabilities of Nubia Music are quite nice for fans of wired headphones.

