How to check if you bought a good smartphone — 5 main criteria

A new smartphone usually brings a lot of joy. But to prevent these pleasant emotions from turning into disappointment, you need to make sure that you have chosen a reliable model.

GSMinfo tells you how to find out if your phone is in good condition.

Checking the authenticity of a smartphone

No one wants to find themselves in a situation where it turns out that their phone is "not real". To verify the authenticity of your gadget, go to the manufacturer’s official website and check the serial number by entering your IMEI in the special field.

Does the phone have an Android shell?

A high-quality smartphone usually has a proprietary add-on over the base OS. If you see a pure version of Android (and it’s not a Google Pixel), there may not be any critical issues, but there is a risk that the device will receive updates less frequently and become outdated faster. You can see the type of shell in the settings — the About section usually shows the name of the firmware along with the Android version.

Overall performance assessment

To understand whether the phone meets your needs, pay attention to:

the speed of launching applications and the operation of the interface;

the amount of memory for storing photos and programs;

screen brightness in different weather conditions (cloudy or sunny);

the quality of photos and videos;

battery life.

If all these parameters suit you, you’re on the right track.

Diagnostics of characteristics

No one knows what the future holds for your device, but if your smartphone meets the following minimum requirements for 2025, it’s fine:

a processor rating of 250 thousand points in AnTuTu;

4-6 GB of RAM (the standard is not lower than LPDDR4x);

at least 64 GB of internal memory;

flash drive according to the UFS standard;

battery from 4300 mAh.

If everything matches, you can move on.

Support for updates

Last but not least, there is one more important point. Manufacturers release updates that fix bugs and add new features. The more recent the model, the longer it will receive improvements. Find out how long the company plans to support your particular smartphone model so that you can use it without worries.

