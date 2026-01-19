Threads surpassed X in daily smartphone audience — research data

The Threads app logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Developed by Meta, Threads has begun to attract more daily smartphone users than X, which is owned by Elon Musk. However, X maintains a significant advantage in the web segment, while Threads remains niche on websites.

TechCrunch reports on this.

How many users choose Threads daily?

According to Similarweb, as of January 7, 2026, Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android devices. During the same period, X had 125 million daily active users on mobile devices.

The share of Threads and X users on iOS and Android. Photo: Similarweb

Analysts do not attribute the change in balance to a "spike" caused by recent scandals surrounding X. Rather, they attribute it to a longer-term trend that has been ongoing for months. The X platform has recently been criticized for using Grok AI to generate images of nude women without consent, which sometimes includes underage individuals.

Meanwhile, Threads is fueling its own mobile growth by promoting itself within larger Meta products, such as Facebook and Instagram, where the service is regularly shown to current users. They mention a focus on content creators and the quick addition of new features among the other factors.

The web version, however, shows the opposite trend: Threads has almost no noticeable presence, while X maintains a relatively stable audience of around 150 million daily web visits.

The percentage of users of the web versions of Threads and X. Photo: Similarweb

As of January 13, X had 145.4 million daily web visits, while Threads had 8.5 million on the two domains, Threads.com and Threads.net, combined.

