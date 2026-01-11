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Main Technology This one kitchen appliance uses power like 65 fridges

This one kitchen appliance uses power like 65 fridges

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 January 2026 02:33
Your energy bill’s biggest enemy might be in the kitchen
A network filter with connected devices. Photo: YouTube video clip

Although dozens of appliances are used in the kitchen every day, the electric oven is often overlooked as the biggest energy consumer. Due to its high temperatures and constant heat maintenance, an electric oven can consume more energy than dozens of refrigerators running simultaneously.

RadioTreck writes about this.

Why do ovens consume so much electricity, and how can you reduce your bills?

An electric oven is one of the most energy-intensive appliances in a home. It typically has a power output of 2,000–5,000 watts, and over the course of a month, it can consume 40–90 kWh. For comparison, a typical refrigerator has a power output of around 300–800 watts and operates at a lower intensity, so it contributes significantly less to the bill. The difference is simple: ovens need to heat up quickly and maintain a high temperature while cooking.

Another expense is standby mode. In some models, electricity continues to be used for the clock or display even after the cooking process is finished. Ultimately, this "trifle" can result in significant electricity consumption of up to 224 kWh per year.

Simple habits that don't affect the cooking results can reduce costs. For example, it is more efficient to preheat the oven once and cook several dishes in one cycle. It is also best to turn the oven off a few minutes before completion, as residual heat is often enough to finish cooking the food. During baking, avoid opening the door unnecessarily to prevent temperature loss. If your oven uses a lot of energy when idle, unplug it from the power source after use.

Other devices that remain plugged in unnecessarily, such as televisions and charging adapters, can also consume electricity. Besides creating unnecessary expenses, this can pose additional risks, so it is safer to turn them off completely after use.

Read more:

power saving up cuisine useful tips household appliances device
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
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