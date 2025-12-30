Which appliances should not be used with extension cords

A network extension. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

While extension cords are useful when there are not enough outlets at home, they pose real risks that are sometimes overlooked because of their convenience. Experts warn that certain appliances should never be plugged into an extension cord in order to prevent overheating, electric shock, and fire.

Experts explain why certain appliances should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet, reports Daily Express.

Advertisement

Which appliances should not be plugged into an extension cord?

In many apartments, two wall outlets are often insufficient for household appliances, especially in the kitchen. Therefore, people plug appliances into extension cords or network filters "by default." However, being able to plug in an appliance does not guarantee safety. Some appliances consume too much energy or require a more stable power source than a power strip can provide.

Refrigerators and freezers

Because they are constantly running, refrigerators and freezers require more power than you might expect. According to experts, using an extension cord with these appliances can cause the circuit breaker to trip. The best option is a direct outlet in the wall.

Electricians also point out that this is not only a matter of fire safety. Due to possible voltage fluctuations, the equipment may be damaged. In particular, the compressor is at risk, and repairing or replacing it would incur additional costs.

Small kitchen appliances

Despite their name, many small kitchen appliances consume a lot of electricity. Experts recommend not plugging appliances such as aero grills and microwave ovens into an extension cord because doing so can overload the circuit, leading to overheating, electric shock, or fire.

It is important to note that each extension cord has its own power limit (in watts). Plugging in a high-consumption appliance can cause the cord and contacts to overheat beyond the manufacturer's intended level, creating a serious risk.

Hairstyling appliances

Hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners require a lot of energy because they essentially function as heaters. For this reason, it is recommended that you plug them directly into a wall outlet rather than using an extension cord. The high load during the heating process can damage the extension cord's wiring and cause it to overheat.

Read more: