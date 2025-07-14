Should I unplug electronics when a thunderstorm is coming?

An electrical outlet. Photo: Unsplash

Lightning can strike the power grid, causing a sharp voltage surge that can instantly disable equipment. The easiest way to protect your devices is to unplug them as soon as a thunderstorm approaches.

SlashGear writes about this.

How to minimize risks with electronics during a thunderstorm?

Unplugging your electronics is only the first step. You can provide additional safety by installing a whole-house surge protector, which is mounted in the electrical panel and takes over the voltage pulses. However, this device is expensive and will not protect your home if lightning strikes it directly.

Another option is a lightning rod, also known as a lightning conductor. The metal rod attracts the discharge and safely diverts it to the ground, protecting wires and outlets. Although installation is expensive, using a surge protector in combination with a lightning rod significantly reduces the risk of damage.

If a storm damages the network, appliances may smell burnt, outlets may darken, and devices may stop turning on or malfunction. In this case, call an electrician to check the wiring and take the gadgets to a service center. If necessary, dispose of them in accordance with the rules. Check the warranty and instructions; sometimes the manufacturer offers repair or replacement.

Although the likelihood of a direct lightning strike is low, it's better to be safe than sorry. Even with protective systems, you should unplug your devices during a thunderstorm.

