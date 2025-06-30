Is it safe to use your phone in a thunderstorm?

A smartphone by a window with rain falling outside. Photo: Unsplash

During a thunderstorm, it is dangerous to use a landline telephone indoors, as lightning can strike the line and transmit electricity to the device. A mobile phone is safer indoors, but it is better to postpone any calls outdoors so as not to become a "lightning rod".

Channel 24 writes about it.

What are the dangers of lightning for users of wired and mobile phones?

The United States National Weather Service emphasizes that during a thunderstorm, the highest risk is associated with landline telephones. If lightning strikes an electrical or telephone network, the current can travel through the cable and strike a person. Similar cases of injury have already been recorded.

Mobile phones are considered relatively safe only under certain conditions indoors:

The phone is not connected to the charger;

The building has good grounding and insulation;

You are not standing near metal structures, water pipes, or windows.

However, the situation outside is completely different. The device itself does not "attract" lightning, but a person talking on the phone in a field or on the street increases the risk of being struck by lightning.

Therefore, you can only use a mobile phone during a thunderstorm in a safe room and without charging it. The safest option is to wait out the storm in a shelter and minimise contact with electronics.

