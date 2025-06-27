Five places you should never keep your phone — why it's dangerous

iPhone on a bed. Photo: Unsplash

Even the smartest phone can cause problems if left in the wrong place. Habits that seem harmless can actually be harmful to your health and your gadget.

TSN writes about this.

Advertisement

What's wrong with "convenient" places for a phone?

Many people keep their phones under their pillows or in bed until the last second before going to sleep, and some even fall asleep with them. The screen's glow, even in standby mode, reduces natural melatonin levels and disrupts the sleep cycle. The constant electromagnetic field can also cause headaches. Add to this the risk of overheating and devices catching fire, and the pillow certainly doesn't seem like a safe place.

Although a smartphone seems to be the most accessible in your pocket, it is there that it is in constant contact with your body and emits electromagnetic waves. Studies have linked this proximity to impaired reproductive function and potential changes at the DNA level.

In the bathroom, phones often become a "companion" during a short break. The humid environment and microscopic droplets containing bacteria can settle on the phone. Over time, these microorganisms transfer from your hands to your skin and mouth. The risk is significantly higher in public restrooms.

In cold weather or direct sunlight, sharp temperature fluctuations can damage the battery and electronics. The battery may lose capacity, the system may slow down, and condensation may cause a short circuit. To avoid this, store your device in a bag or inside pocket, where the temperature is more stable.

During nighttime charging, the phone is plugged in for six to eight hours straight, and the battery reaches 100% each time. However, regular "full cycles" accelerate battery wear, and overheating during prolonged charging can cause damage or even a fire. The best option is to charge your smartphone during the day and remove it from the charger once the battery reaches 80-90%.

As we mentioned, putting your phone face down not only encourages deeper interaction with those around you, but also helps save battery power. It also reduces visual distractions and promotes digital balance.

We also wrote that the charging port is one of the most vulnerable parts of a smartphone. Even minor contamination can affect its performance, so it is important to know how to clean this element properly without damaging the gadget.