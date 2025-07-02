Don't let a power surge kill your TV — what you need

A TV. Photo: Unsplash

Modern TVs, although more affordable, are still a significant investment. The easiest way to protect them from sudden power surges is to use a surge protector rather than a conventional power strip.

Why does your TV need a surge protector?

A TV is just as vulnerable to power surges as a laptop or game console. Sudden surges can occur due to thunderstorms, emergency power outages, faulty wiring, or switching on powerful appliances (refrigerator, air conditioner). Even small but regular fluctuations gradually "wear out" components — this process is sometimes called "electronic rust." A surge protector diverts excess energy to the ground, so the risk of costly breakdowns is much lower.

It is worth remembering that no household surge protector can withstand a direct lightning strike with a voltage of a billion volts. During a thunderstorm, it is safer to unplug the TV and the surge protector from the power outlet.

To choose a reliable surge protector for your TV, you should pay attention to the following indicators:

UL 1449 certification — this mark indicates that the device has undergone real-world testing for resistance to voltage surges;

Energy absorption capacity (joule rating) — for a TV, ≥ 1000 J is desirable: the higher the rating, the greater the "safety margin";

Clamping voltage — the lower the threshold, the sooner the filter will "cut off" the excess. The optimal value is 400 V or less;

Response time — ideally, the device should respond in 1 ns or less, as even a microsecond delay can be enough to damage sensitive electronics.

By matching these parameters to your budget, you will take a simple but effective step to protect your home theatre from premature repair or replacement.

