Can I use my laptop to charge my phone and vice versa — if there is no option

A mobile charger in an extension cord. Photo: Freepik

Modern manufacturers strive to standardize chargers to make them universal for different gadgets. This is especially true for devices of the same type. But is it possible to safely charge a smartphone with a laptop adapter and vice versa?

See whether it is possible to charge a laptop with a phone charger and vice versa on the Novyny.LIVE website

Can I charge my phone with a laptop charger?

Most modern laptops and smartphones use a USB Type-C port, which allows you to plug in a variety of charging adapters. But before you use a laptop charger for your phone, check its power output.

The output power is indicated on the adapter. When choosing the right one, keep in mind that a laptop charger typically has a much higher power output than a standard smartphone adapter. However, this does not necessarily mean that the phone will charge faster — it all depends on the compatibility between the smartphone’s controller and the charger. If the adapter's power exceeds the smartphone’s allowed limits, the device will automatically regulate the energy flow to ensure safe charging. In any case, using a laptop adapter to charge your phone won’t damage the battery.

Is it possible to charge a laptop with a phone adapter?

In this case, the situation is more complicated. If you have an old phone with a mini-USB or micro-USB connector, this type of charging is not possible because modern laptops do not have the appropriate ports.

If your smartphone has a USB Type-C port, its charger can theoretically be used for a laptop, but there are certain limitations:

If the laptop and charger support Power Delivery, this is the first step toward compatibility;

if the charger can provide at least 33 watts of power, the charging process will be extremely slow. If it can provide 66 watts or more, the charging process will be more efficient.

Thus, it is possible to charge a laptop with a smartphone adapter, but only if the power and PD support are appropriate. Otherwise, the charger simply won't be able to provide enough power for the laptop to work.

