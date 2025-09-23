Experts reveal the one appliance you should always unplug

Disconnect the electrical plug from the outlet. Photo: Unsplash

Many people check the stove and oven before leaving, but the real danger may lie in a more mundane appliance: the coffee maker. To reduce the risk of fire and dangerous overheating, it is the coffee maker that should be unplugged.

Leravi writes why this everyday device poses a hidden fire risk if left plugged in.

Why a coffee maker is an invisible source of risk

Our kitchens are filled with appliances, from fridges to microwaves, which we often leave plugged in without a second thought. However, even when turned off, some devices can pose a hidden threat if they continue to receive power.

The coffee maker has become an indispensable appliance for many households, but leaving it plugged in is not safe. Even models with an automatic shut-off feature cannot guarantee absolute safety. Due to wiring defects, manufacturing errors, or internal malfunctions, the machine can still overheat. Additionally, scale, oils, and sediment inside the machine can block ventilation and trap heat, increasing the likelihood of overheating and fire. Experts emphasize that electronic components wear out over time and can malfunction without warning, especially when the appliance is left unattended.

The danger does not only arise during active use. Even in standby mode, a faulty thermostat can raise the temperature to critical levels, which can result in internal damage or a fire. The consequences can be severe, ranging from damaged appliances to a house fire.

While unplugging the coffee maker is an effective preventive measure, regular maintenance is also important. Clean the coffee maker to remove sediment and improve ventilation. Periodically inspect cords and plugs for fraying or damage.

When upgrading your appliances, choose models with reliable safety systems, such as automatic shutdown and power surge protection. These habits should be applied to all household appliances. Although fridges are usually left plugged in, if you are going to be away for a long time, it is better to empty and turn it off to reduce risks and save energy.

